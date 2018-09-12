Dear Jeanne
Contradicting Accounts Recorded from Kirumira Murder Witnesses

12 Sep 2018, 12:59 Comments 181 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
The witnesses whose statements were recorded were picked out by intelligence personnel sent to the scene of Kirumiras assassination immediately after police were informed. A source s privy to the ongoing investigations however told URN that all the statements recorded are different and no two people seem to agree on what they say happened.

 

