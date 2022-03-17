Ephraim Kasozi
Controversy As Contractors Execute Projects Before Commissioning Top story

17 Mar 2022, 16:09 Comments 105 Views Mubende, Uganda Education Report
A two classroom block at Lwegula Primary school constructed by Heavy Investiment company ltd before commissioning by Mubende District

In short
Wilberforce Kizza, a former councillor explained that they received approval from the district for construction of a classroom block worth Shillings 120 million in the current financial year but they were surprised to see construction works start at the beginning of February.

 

