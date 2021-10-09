Hafitha Issa
14:41

Controversy as KCCA Disburses UGX 99 million to "Volunteer" City Cleaners

9 Oct 2021, 14:38 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Report

In short
According to the disbursement list, over Shillings 23.6 million has been sent to Makindye Division Community Cooperative Savings and Credit Society Limited, Shillings 11.56 million to Rubaga, Shillings 25.6 million to Kawempe, Shillings 14.69 million to Nakawa and Shillings 23.7 million to the Central Division Community Cooperative Savings and Credit Society Limited.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.