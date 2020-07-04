Shamirah Matovu
11:01

Controversy As Owino Market Leadership Asks Vendors to Pay Arrears

4 Jul 2020, 10:54 Comments 158 Views Business and finance Health Updates
Non-operational cloth stalls in Owino Market

Non-operational cloth stalls in Owino Market

In short
Some of the vendors boycotted the payment of the market dues in 2012 claiming that St. Balikuddembe Market Stalls, Space and Lock up Shops Owners Association-SSLOA led by their Chairperson, Godfrey Kayongo doesn’t remit the fees to Kampala City Council Authority-KCCA.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Ban on non-food commodities in markets COVID-19 Effects COVID-19 Lockdown Controversy in payment of Owino market operation Dues
Mentioned: Aisha Mugereza Godfrey Kayongo Jenifer Musisi Robert Ssentongo Simon Bukenya

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.