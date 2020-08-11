Former Bubulo West MP, Tonny Nsubuga Kipoi and the Soldiers he was jointly charged with for treason. File Photo.

In short

Iduuli told the Judges that Kipoi was a freeman after being released on bail. However, the Justices were shocked when the representative of the Attorney General, Jeffrey Atwiine tendered documents in court indicating that Kipoi was released by the Military Court after being granted Amnesty.