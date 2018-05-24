In short
According to Ssemujju, he called IHK to send an ambulance to transfer Nambaziira from the Clinic but he was told to bring her.
Nambaziira's Husband Dismisses IHK Audit Findings Top story24 May 2018, 13:03 Comments 180 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: ihk audit refuted ihk to face legalaction ihk blamed for negligence health insurance blood transfusion side effect gynecologist
Mentioned: ihk eassi international hospital kampala nambaziira haji abbas ssemujju nakaseero hospital ian clark case medical hospital mulago hospital intensive care unit nuliat nambaziira herna clinic dr. nulu nakintu
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.