Convicted Inmate Slapped with Fresh Charges

In short
Moses Lokut, one of the residents says that he found the minor wrestling the 39-year convict who attempted to rape her along Namalera-Namalu road at 11 am. "I boxed him and he fell down. Then some community members came and supported me to arrest him and took him to the prison," he said.
Convicted Inmate Slapped with Fresh Charges20 Sep 2022, 09:08 Comments 154 Views Health Human rights Crime Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.