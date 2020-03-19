Corona Virus: Chinese, Ugandan Under Investigation In Luweero

In short
Dr. Innocent Nkonwa, the Luweero District Health Officer explains that they dispatched a team to the industrial park after staff intimated that the Chinese National who arrived in country three days ago had developed symptoms similar to those of corona virus patients but the administrators had concealed the case.
Corona Virus: Chinese, Ugandan Under Investigation In Luweero19 Mar 2020, 18:58 Comments 84 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Misc Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: corona virus
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.