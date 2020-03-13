In short
The Health Minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng welcomed the intervention by the religious leaders, saying the public is more compelled to listening to the clergy, arguing that it is right that religious leaders are informed in order to create public awareness about the disease.
Corona Virus: Religious Leaders Cautioned Against Handshaking Top story13 Mar 2020, 11:39 Comments 307 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Religion Misc Breaking news
Pastor Martin Ssempa washing hands of pastor Sserwadda as Ruth Jane Aceng looks on at Interreligious offices on Thursday in Mengo
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.