According to New York Times, the Commission on the Status of Women cancelled the two weeklong meeting and other side events to a later date following a recommendation from the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres. He also recommended that even the New York based country representatives should refrain from traveling to the headquarters for the meeting.
Corona Virus: UN Scales-down Women Meeting to One Day
