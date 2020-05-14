In short
According to the UN Peace Keeping Mission in South Sudan, although it's devastating, the appearance of cases within one of the camps in the capital was not unexpected, given the rising number of cases confirmed within communities across the city. The country has so far confirmed 74 cases of COVID-19.
Coronavirus Cases Confirmed Inside UN Civilian Protection Site in Juba Top story14 May 2020, 11:38 Comments 156 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc East Africa Report
Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in a UN Protection of Civilians site in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.