Flavia Nassaka
18:02

Coronavirus Could Spread Through Flushing Toilets- Study

17 Jun 2020, 17:54 Comments 179 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates

In short
According to the study, turbulence from a toilet bowl caused by flushing can blow aerosol droplets that are potentially infectious to the next person who uses the washroom after an infected person to up to three feet.

 

Tagged with: spread of COVID-19
Mentioned: Journal Physics of Fluids University of Yangzhou

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.