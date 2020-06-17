Coronavirus Could Spread Through Flushing Toilets- Study

In short
According to the study, turbulence from a toilet bowl caused by flushing can blow aerosol droplets that are potentially infectious to the next person who uses the washroom after an infected person to up to three feet.
Coronavirus Could Spread Through Flushing Toilets- Study17 Jun 2020, 17:54 Comments 179 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: spread of COVID-19
Mentioned: Journal Physics of Fluids University of Yangzhou
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.