Coronavirus: MOH Issues New Guidelines for Mass Gatherings

In short
The Ministry says all venues should have first aid kits, toilets or latrines with 1 stance for every 20 participants, hand washing facilities, waste management facilities, adequate ventilation with proper air circulation, health desk with Health workers to monitor the health safety standards and that all venues should have access to evacuation facilities for sick participants like ambulances.
Coronavirus: MOH Issues New Guidelines for Mass Gatherings10 Mar 2020, 13:40 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
