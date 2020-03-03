Coronavirus: MPs Demand Travel Ban

In short
Mitooma Woman MP Jovah Kamateeka questioned why government was maintaining an open travel policy by allowing people from highly affected areas with coronavirus enter the country as well as Ugandans travelling to affected countries.
Coronavirus: MPs Demand Travel Ban3 Mar 2020, 19:01 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament chairing a Parliament sitting as a Clerk looks on. Login to license this image from 1$.
