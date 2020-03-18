Coronavirus Outbreak in Uganda Will be Milder-Experts

Dr. Monica Musenero who was one of the epidermiologists Uganda sent to West Africa at the height of Ebola outbreak demonstrates proper hand washing to journalists.

In short

Musenero who was appointed senior presidential advisor on epidemics on Monday says there are a lot of myths around infection with COVID which have sent the public into unnecessary panic. She clarified that even as everybody is jumping on the sanitizer bandwagon leading to their prices skyrocketing, using just usual soap and water in addition to avoiding touching the nose, mouth and eyes is sufficient enough.