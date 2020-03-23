Coronavirus Threat; Luweero Service Commission Relocates to School Premises

In short
Richard Ssembajjwe, the chairperson Luweero District Service Commission says that the Commission could not suspend the interviews because they need to recruit staff within this financial year, a failure of which could have financial implications for the district. The interviews are expected to run until April 2, 2020.
A sign post pointing at Luweero District Service Commission. The Commissioners have been directed to move interviews to primary school to avoid contact with candidates
