In short
Dr Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme chief, said, that routine winter testing of patients with chest ailments in hospitals in China, Singapore and Hong Kong had not indicated widespread COVID-19 transmission.
Coronavirus Transmission 'Iceberg' Not as Big as Feared Outside China 14 Feb 2020
In short
