Dominic Ochola
15:33

Proposed Kitgum Public Library Gets Major Boost

24 Jun 2018, 15:33 Comments 145 Views Kitgum, Uganda Education Northern Updates
Bobby Lee, the Administrator of China Chongquing International Construction Corporation (CICO), a Chinese company working on Acholibur-Musingo road delivered 140 tons of sand and stones for the building Dominic Ochola

Bobby Lee, the Administrator of China Chongquing International Construction Corporation (CICO), a Chinese company working on Acholibur-Musingo road delivered 140 tons of sand and stones for the building

In short
The Centre, to be constructed in Lulojo, a suburb of Kitgum municipality aims at supporting career development and improving the well-being of children and youth in post-war communities.

 

Tagged with: multi-million-shilling public library in kitgum municipality donated towards the community library and youth training center h.e yoweri kaguta museveni excellency alison charters speaker of uganda parliament rtd hon rebecca alitwala kadaga
Mentioned: china chongquing international construction corporation (cico) irene gleeson foundation

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.