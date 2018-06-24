Proposed Kitgum Public Library Gets Major Boost

In short
The Centre, to be constructed in Lulojo, a suburb of Kitgum municipality aims at supporting career development and improving the well-being of children and youth in post-war communities.
Proposed Kitgum Public Library Gets Major Boost24 Jun 2018, 15:33 Comments 145 Views Kitgum, Uganda Education Northern Updates
Bobby Lee, the Administrator of China Chongquing International Construction Corporation (CICO), a Chinese company working on Acholibur-Musingo road delivered 140 tons of sand and stones for the building
