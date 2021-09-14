In short
Onebe who has been in police custody since last week insists that he does not know how ‘unknown’ woman ended in their septic tank. CID Spokesperson, Charles Twine, has said they have now decided to conduct DNA tests with the couple’s children to confirm whether the corpse picked from a septic tank is that of their missing mother.
Corpse Found in My Septic Tank Not My Wife's - Onebe
14 Sep 2021
