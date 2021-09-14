Kato Joseph
07:57

Corpse Found in My Septic Tank Not My Wife's - Onebe

14 Sep 2021, 07:51 Comments 212 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Courtsey image of Francis Onebe

Courtsey image of Francis Onebe

In short
Onebe who has been in police custody since last week insists that he does not know how ‘unknown’ woman ended in their septic tank. CID Spokesperson, Charles Twine, has said they have now decided to conduct DNA tests with the couple’s children to confirm whether the corpse picked from a septic tank is that of their missing mother.

 

Tagged with: CID Spokesperson Charles Twine. Francis Onebe. Price and King aud

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.