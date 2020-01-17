Corruption Has Turned Uganda into a Dark Country - Prof. Suruma

In short
According to Professor Suruma, education without compassion and integrity is not enough. He urged the graduands and citizens to start instilling values right from homes if they want a clean and fair society.
Corruption Has Turned Uganda into a Dark Country - Prof. Suruma17 Jan 2020, 18:39 Comments 250 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Business and finance Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: Corruption Index in Uganda Dr. Benson Tusasirwe, a Makerere law don Kansiimemukama Taremwa, a Bachelor of Law graduand and former Makerere Law Society President Lilian Arinda also a Makerere 70th graduation graduand President Kaguta Museveni Professor Ezra Suruma, the Chancellor of Makerere University Uganda looks like a dark country because of corruption says Professor Ezra Suruma Without integrity our future is going to get worse -Professor Suruma
Mentioned: 70th Graduation Ceremony College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology (CEDAT) College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHUSS) Constitutional Square Makerere Law Society Makerere University School of Law Transparency International Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.