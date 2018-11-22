COSASE Directs BOU to Produce Documents of Greenland Bank Closure

In short
Parliaments committee on Commissions Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises COSASE has ordered the Bank of Uganda BoU to produce all documents relating to the closure of Greenland Bank.
COSASE Directs BOU to Produce Documents of Greenland Bank Closure22 Nov 2018, 15:54 Comments 147 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Bugweri County MP Abdu Katuntu, the Chairperson of committee on Commission’s Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE). Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
