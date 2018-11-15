COSASE Directs BOU to Produce Land Titles for Teefe Bank Properties

In short
During the meeting, Katuntu noted that Solester Auctioneers - the liquidator of Teefe Trust Bank returned 23 properties and assets to Bank of Uganda but the committee cant trace them or any document where they are listed.
COSASE Directs BOU to Produce Land Titles for Teefe Bank Properties15 Nov 2018, 18:10 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Governor Bank of Uganda Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.