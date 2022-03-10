COSASE Faults Attorney General, Finance Minister on Entebbe Airport Project

In short
The committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) recommended that the responsible officials from the two ministries should be held responsible for the flaws in the MoU that was signed between the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) and a Chinese company.
COSASE Faults Attorney General, Finance Minister on Entebbe Airport Project10 Mar 2022, 10:46 Comments 89 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Joel Ssenyonyi, the Chairperson of Parliament's committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE).
