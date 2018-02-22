COSASE Orders Forensic Audit into NAADs Seed Supplies

In short
Katuntu informed the NAADS officials and the suppliers that MPs were looking beyond the delivery to ascertain whether the true beneficiaries received the inputs.
COSASE Orders Forensic Audit into NAADs Seed Supplies22 Feb 2018, 17:47 Comments 199 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Officials of National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) with some of officials from seed companies appearing before COSASE. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.