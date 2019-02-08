Olive Nakatudde
COSASE Orders Search of Seal Investments Offices

8 Feb 2019, 20:48 Comments 82 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report

The search followed the arrest of Evelyn Nanyonga, an officer at Seal Investments, handed over to the parliament police to facilitate the search for documents, which were required by the Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises COSASE committee, currently investigating irregularities in the sale of commercial banks.

 

