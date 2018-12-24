COSASE Probe Will Help Bank Of Uganda - Twinemanzi

In short
The executive director for supervision Tumubweine Twinemanzi says the probe by the parliamentary committee on statutory authorities and state enterprises COSASE is more of an interaction and does not necessarily give a bad impression on the central bank.
COSASE Probe Will Help Bank Of Uganda - Twinemanzi24 Dec 2018, 15:01 Comments 136 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Mugume (L) and Twinemanzi (R) at a recent press briefing at Bank of Uganda. Login to license this image from 1$.
