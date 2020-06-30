Alex Otto
17:35

COSASE Probes Sudhir over Possession of Departed Asian Properties

30 Jun 2020, 17:31 Comments 74 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Updates
Sudhir and his lawyer before the committee

Sudhir and his lawyer before the committee

In short
The probe follows a petition to the committee by Androna Margaret Kabagenyi whose rented plot 26 on Republican street in Mbale was taken over by Sudhir.

 

Tagged with: 10 City Property COSASE COSASE Probes Sudhir Fraud in departed asian property former crane bank owner sudhir ruparelia
Mentioned: Meera investment Parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.