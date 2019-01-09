In short
Katuntu said that the Bank of Uganda Governor, Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile will be required to return to the committee to explain the basis of paying the law firm without any documentation in relation to the services they offered.
COSASE Queries UGX 937bn BoU Payment to MMAKs Advocates
9 Jan 2019
Bank of Uganda (BoU) officials before COSASE recently.
