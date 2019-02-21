Olive Nakatudde
COSASE Report: Crane Bank Closure Was Illegal

Former Crane Bank owner, Sudhir Ruparelia appearing before COSASE.

In short
The report indicated that an analysis of the Banks liquidity from 1st January to 24th January 2017 revealed that the financial institution had recovered from liquidity distress from mid-January 2017 to the time it was disposed on 25th January 2017.

 

