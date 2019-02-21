Olive Nakatudde
COSASE Report Pins Sekabira, Bagyenda on Defunct Bank Loan Portfolios

21 Feb 2019 Kampala, Uganda
The former Executive Director Bank Supervision ,Justine Bagyenda with Benedict Sekabira before COSASE earlier. Olive Nakatudde

In short
COSASE pins former Director Commercial Banking, Benedict Sekabira and former Executive Director Justine Bagyenda as people who had conflict of interest in the transaction.

 

