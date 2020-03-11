In short
According to the COSASE subcommittee members including the Kampala Central MP, Muhammad Nsereko, there are a lot of inconsistencies in Dr. Mumtaz’s submissions on the properties she dealt. He explains that Mumtaz initially mentioned three properties and changed to over 50, then over 100 and later over 200
COSASE Threatens to Arrest Uganda’s Deputy Ambassador to Italy Top story11 Mar 2020, 18:35 Comments 156 Views Parliament Updates
