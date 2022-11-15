In short
Joel Ssenyonyi, the Committee Chairperson and Nakawa West Constituency Member of Parliament on Tuesday, said that while UNRA is struggling to raise funds for the construction of different road projects, some staff collude with drivers to pay bribes and dodge penalties for overloading at weighbridges.
COSASE to Investigate UNRA Over Alleged Extortion at Weighbridges
COSASE Chairperson Joel Ssenyonyi (R) chairing meeting with UNRA officials at Parliament. Photo by Dominic Ochola
