Cost of MOH Health Campaigns Up by UGX 18b

The Ministry of Health says that it now needs an additional 18 billion Shillings to implement previously planned for projects like the mass mosquito net distribution campaign and a yellow fever vaccination. The distribution of mosquito nets was previously budgeted at 447 billion while yellow fever vaccination was planned at 3.8 billion Shillings.
Cost of MOH Health Campaigns Up by UGX 18b22 Jun 2020, 18:15 Comments 113 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Report
