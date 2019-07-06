Peter Labeja
09:05

Cotton Cooperatives Union Demands UGX 150 Billion From Government

6 Jul 2019, 09:04 Comments 240 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Business and finance Agriculture Report
Cotton in the Fields

Cotton in the Fields

In short
Etoori, who is also the chairperson Teso Cotton Cooperative Union, says last year, government advanced Teso Cotton Cooperative Union partial compensation of Shillings 1 Billion, which has been used to procure a new tractor and a Tata Lorry to facilitate cotton production.

 

Tagged with: Cotton Cooperative Unions Demands Government 150 Billion Shillings in warCompensation Joseph Etoori the National Chairperson Uganda Cotton Cooperatives Union
Mentioned: ministry of trade industry and cooperatives uganda

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.