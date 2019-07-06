In short
Etoori, who is also the chairperson Teso Cotton Cooperative Union, says last year, government advanced Teso Cotton Cooperative Union partial compensation of Shillings 1 Billion, which has been used to procure a new tractor and a Tata Lorry to facilitate cotton production.
Cotton Cooperatives Union Demands UGX 150 Billion From Government6 Jul 2019, 09:04 Comments 240 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Business and finance Agriculture Report
In short
Tagged with: Cotton Cooperative Unions Demands Government 150 Billion Shillings in warCompensation Joseph Etoori the National Chairperson Uganda Cotton Cooperatives Union
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.