Basaija Idd
18:30

Cotton Farmers in Kasese Cry Foul over Pests

12 Feb 2021, 18:25 Comments 137 Views Kasese, Uganda Agriculture Updates
Cotton ready for picking in the garden

In short
Enock Nyabongo a lead cotton farmer under Mubuku cotton farmer’s association-MCFA attributes the low prices to the poor seeds that have affected their output. He says the seedlings produce small and tiny balls that do not sprout.

 

