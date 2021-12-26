CoU Relies on 'Boys to Men' Mentorship to Bridge Gender Disparity

In short
"Boys to Men" is an intervention that seeks mindset change among the young men to eliminate discrimination against the feminine gender arising from distinctions regarding biology, psychology, or cultural norms prevalent in society.
CoU Relies on 'Boys to Men' Mentorship to Bridge Gender Disparity26 Dec 2021, 17:28 Comments 64 Views Lifestyle Education Religion Interview
The Archbishop His Grace Dr Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu launching the 52-page Drtaegic Plan booklet on Christmas Day at All Saints Cathedral, Kampala. Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Tagged with: Covid-19 boys to men mentorship gender equality modern society
Mentioned: The Church of Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.