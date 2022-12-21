Council Ejects LC V Vice Chairperson Over Academic Documents  

In short
According to councilors, Mugisha lacks the minimum A-level academic qualifications, or its equivalent, to hold the position of district LC V chairperson. Gerald Twebaze, the Speaker of Kamwenge District told URN that they expected Mugisha to present her academic documents to the council in vain.
Council Ejects LC V Vice Chairperson Over Academic Documents21 Dec 2022, 10:11 Comments 42 Views Kamwenge, Uganda Local government Politics Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.