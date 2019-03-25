Councillor Disowns Signature on Fort Portal Speaker Censure Motion

In short
One of the councillors Francis Byamukama has now come out to deny that councillors ever met to append their signatures on the motion, adding that the list used was an attendance list for a different meeting.
Councillor Disowns Signature on Fort Portal Speaker Censure Motion25 Mar 2019, 20:33 Comments 98 Views Politics Misc Report
Francis Byamukama's letter to Mayor Rev Willy Kintu Muhanga revealing that the list of signatories was forged
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.