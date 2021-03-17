Councillors Give Gulu City Council Two Weeks Ultimatum to Clear Arrears

In short
The outstanding arrears include 37.4 Million shillings for Pece Division, 12.5 Million Shillings for Bardege, and 6.7 Million Shillings for Laroo and 5.4 Million Shillings for Layibi
Councillors Give Gulu City Council Two Weeks Ultimatum to Clear Arrears17 Mar 2021, 11:42 Comments 125 Views Gulu, Uganda Local government Business and finance Northern Report
Former Gulu Municipal Mayor George Labeja facing Arch Bishop John Baptist Odam and other relegious leaders at the launch of Gulu City July last year-Photo By Alex Pithua
In short
Tagged with: COVID 19. The aggrieved councilors Ultimatum dialogue pending arrears
Mentioned: Bardege Divis Bardege Division Gulu City Council. Laroo Division Layibi Division Ministry of Local Government Pece Division
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.