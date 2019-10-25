Wambuzi Reacheal
16:49

Councillors Reject Proposed Election of Jinja Land Board Chairperson

25 Oct 2019, 16:47 Comments 92 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Misc Report
Police officers rescue the district speaker, Micheal Nyende after councilors attacked him.

Police officers rescue the district speaker, Micheal Nyende after councilors attacked him.

In short
On Friday, Florence Asio, the Jinja LCV Vice-Chairperson read out names of two names, Daudi Musenze and Ismael Kisambira. However, a section of councillors booed her before she could finish reading out credentials of the said candidates.

 

Tagged with: applicant board commission council district executive committee influence peddling position service
Mentioned: Daudi Musenze Florence Asio Jennifer Kirenda Kongo Jinja Michael Nyende Prosy Mutibwa of Buwenge government

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.