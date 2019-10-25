In short
On Friday, Florence Asio, the Jinja LCV Vice-Chairperson read out names of two names, Daudi Musenze and Ismael Kisambira. However, a section of councillors booed her before she could finish reading out credentials of the said candidates.
Councillors Reject Proposed Election of Jinja Land Board Chairperson
