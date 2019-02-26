Councillors Shun Fort Portal Annexation Meeting

In short
On Monday, four out of the fifteen councillors turned up for the meeting that was chaired by Kabarole District Chairperson, Richard Rwabuhinga, 63 residents voted to move to the municipality, while seven rejected the idea.
Councillors Shun Fort Portal Annexation Meeting26 Feb 2019, 07:44 Comments 100 Views Kabarole, Uganda Politics Report
Karambi Sub County residents voting to be annexed to Fort Portal Municiplaity. Even though the residents voted in favor of the annexation, the councillors who were supposed to pass a resolution on the same snubbed the council sitting.
