Councilor Granted Permission to Prepare Motion to Impeach Masindi LCV Chairperson

In short
Balinda accuses Byaruhanga and his executive of failing to monitor and supervise government projects in the district. Balinda argues that the failure to monitor government projects resulted in shoddy works.
Councilor Granted Permission to Prepare Motion to Impeach Masindi LCV Chairperson30 Oct 2021, 12:38 Comments 85 Views Masindi, Uganda Local government Updates
Cosmas Byaruhanga, the Masindi LC5 Chairperson who is at the verge of being impeached.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
