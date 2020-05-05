Kukunda Judith
Councilor Petitions Court to Review Orders on MP's UGX 10B Covid Monies

5 May 2020, 16:08 Comments 53 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Breaking news
A copy of the Document filed by Lukwago

While delivering his ruling on application filed by Gerald Karuhanga, the Ntungamo Municipality Member of parliament, Justice Elubu directed all MPs who benefited from the money to return it either to the Parliamentary Commission, National Covid19 or District Task Forces.

 

