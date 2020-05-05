In short
While delivering his ruling on application filed by Gerald Karuhanga, the Ntungamo Municipality Member of parliament, Justice Elubu directed all MPs who benefited from the money to return it either to the Parliamentary Commission, National Covid19 or District Task Forces.
Councilor Petitions Court to Review Orders on MP's UGX 10B Covid Monies5 May 2020, 16:08 Comments 53 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: 10 billion Covid money Justice Michael Elubu Luyimbazi Nalukoola Ramadan Isihaq Lukwago Rebecca Kadaga
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.