Ephraim Kasozi
Councilors Challenge Mpigi District Budget Over Quorum

13 Jun 2022, 18:31 Comments 105 Views Mpigi, Uganda Local government Report
Mpigi District Chairperson Martine Ssejjemba presenting in Council

Mpigi District council passed a 38.8 billion Shillings budget on Friday amid grumbling among leaders who accused the district executive of undermining the finance committee report and recommendations on the budget allocations as well as denying them a chance to debate during the council meeting.

 

Mentioned: Ministry of local goverment, Ministry of finance

