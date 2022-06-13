Councilors Challenge Mpigi District Budget Over Quorum

In short
Mpigi District council passed a 38.8 billion Shillings budget on Friday amid grumbling among leaders who accused the district executive of undermining the finance committee report and recommendations on the budget allocations as well as denying them a chance to debate during the council meeting.
Councilors Challenge Mpigi District Budget Over Quorum13 Jun 2022, 18:31 Comments 105 Views Mpigi, Uganda Local government Report
