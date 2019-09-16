Okello Emmanuel
13:38

Councilors Demand Disciplinary Action Against LC5 Chairperson for Locking CAO's Office

16 Sep 2019, 13:36 Comments 142 Views Masindi, Uganda Local government Misc Updates

In short
William Mwambu, the Councilor for People with Disabilities-PWDs is now demanding for legal and disciplinary action to be taken against the LC 5 Chairperson. He says his action was uncalled for and it is not reflected in any law that the Chairperson is supposed to lock the CAO’s office.

 

Tagged with: CAO's office Councillors Disciplinary Action LC5 Chairperson

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.