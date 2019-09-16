In short
William Mwambu, the Councilor for People with Disabilities-PWDs is now demanding for legal and disciplinary action to be taken against the LC 5 Chairperson. He says his action was uncalled for and it is not reflected in any law that the Chairperson is supposed to lock the CAO’s office.
Councilors Demand Disciplinary Action Against LC5 Chairperson for Locking CAO's Office16 Sep 2019 Masindi, Uganda
