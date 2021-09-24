Edward Eninu
Councilors Fail to Conduct Business as Clerk Goes for Workshop

24 Sep 2021 Kaberamaido, Uganda
Some of the Councilors stranded at Kaberamaido District Headquarters on Thursday.

The council meeting was pushed to Wednesday, next week after it emerged that Rogers Ejotu, the Clerk to Council in Kaberamaido didn't do his job of preparing documents and reports for councilors to deliberate on during the meeting. Ejotu is reported to have travelled to Soroti for a workshop, according his boss, John Stephen Kasada, the Chief Administrative Officer- CAO of Kaberamaido.

 

