In short
According to the prosecution, Lukungu conspired with the seven Tropical bank staff to defraud their employer when they irregularly processed the payment of Shillings one billion and paid Margaret Nabbona as an Administrator of the Estate of Abdurazack Elm Rabed without following the bank procedures in November 2021.
Counsel Lukungu Appears in Court for Conspiracy to Defraud Tropical Bank UGX1B
11 Jan 2022
Kampala, Uganda
In short
Tagged with: Chief MagistraJoan Aciro Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro Michael Kaggwa a Sales Officer, Brian Anguni a Customs Service Officer, Aisha Nakyanzi Katongole the Senior Compliance Officer, Imran Sadiq Hussein the Bank Relations Officer, Sarah Baiga Kakyama the Branch Operations Supervisor, Abdu Nabonyene also known Musa Lukungu Tropical Bank Fraud
