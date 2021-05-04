Okello Emmanuel
19:59

Counter Terrorism Officer Arrested with Two Firearms in Kikuube

4 May 2021, 19:43 Comments 145 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokespersonconfirmed the arrest of the officer to URN.

The suspect is Sergeant Ivan Ankampulira attached to the City Tactical Counter Terrorism Headquarters in Kampala.

He ran into trouble over the weekend when he raided Nyamigisa village in Butole parish Kyangwali Sub County in Kikuube district armed with a pistol and Semi-Automatic Gun-SAG on a mission to arrest Alex Mugisa.

 

