Counter Terrorism Officer Arrested with Two Firearms in Kikuube

In short
The suspect is Sergeant Ivan Ankampulira attached to the City Tactical Counter Terrorism Headquarters in Kampala.
He ran into trouble over the weekend when he raided Nyamigisa village in Butole parish Kyangwali Sub County in Kikuube district armed with a pistol and Semi-Automatic Gun-SAG on a mission to arrest Alex Mugisa.
Counter Terrorism Officer Arrested with Two Firearms in Kikuube4 May 2021, 19:43 Comments 145 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Counter Terrorism officer arrest and detention guns
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.