In short
According to Kasasira, the officers opened fire to stop the duo that was riding with another person on the truck after they refused to stop at the Weigh bridge. He says the officers first shot at the tyres and in the air but one of the bullets hit Katuramu in the chest while another caught Bimanyirwoha on the head.
Police Shoot One Dead, Injure Western Youth MP Aspirant Top story18 Aug 2020, 20:21 Comments 280 Views Mbarara, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: UNRA counter terrorism police shooting one dead
Mentioned: Uganda police force
