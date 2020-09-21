Counterfeits Threaten Fight Against Black Quarter Disease in Lyantonde

In short
The Lyantonde District Veterinary Department last month confirmed an outbreak of a rare-acute infectious disease in livestock which manifests with inflammation in the lumen and within skeletal muscles of the affected animals. The infection which blocks blood flow in the veins had killed more than 500 head of cattle at the time.
Counterfeits Threaten Fight Against Black Quarter Disease in Lyantonde21 Sep 2020, 11:57 Comments 115 Views Lyantonde, Uganda Agriculture Updates
Aminals drinking from an open pond in Lyantonde, the livestock is under threat by Black Quarter disease outbreak in the area.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.